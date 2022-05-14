Investors in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) have unfortunately lost 7.5% over the last year

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) is down 10% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -7.5% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 9.0% over the last year. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 2.6% in three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Prosperity Bancshares reported an EPS drop of 4.1% for the last year. The share price decline of 10% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Prosperity Bancshares, it has a TSR of -7.5% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Prosperity Bancshares shares lost 7.5% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 9.0%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 4% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before spending more time on Prosperity Bancshares it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

