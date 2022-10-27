Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration
Chavi Mehta and Katie Paul
·3 min read

By Chavi Mehta and Katie Paul

(Reuters) - Wall Street is losing patience over Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg's enormous and experimental bets on his metaverse project that helped drive up the company's overall costs by a fifth in the third quarter.

Investors rushed to dump Meta Platforms Inc's stock after hours, pushing it down 20% and wiping $67 billion off its market value after the company posted its fourth straight decline in quarterly profit.

The Facebook-parent said its overall expenses could rise as much as 16% next year and anticipates that operating losses at Reality Labs - the unit responsible for bringing the metaverse to life - "will grow significantly" next year.

One Meta shareholder had recently voiced concerns calling the company's investments "super-sized and terrifying". Analysts on Wednesday called them "confusing and confounding" and Meta's inability to cut costs "extremely disturbing".

On a post-earnings conference call, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill asked executives: "I think kind of summing up how investors are feeling right now is that there are just too many experimental bets versus proven bets on the core ... I think everyone would love to hear why you think this pays off."

In the July-September quarter, losses at Reality Labs ballooned to a whopping $3.67 billion from $2.63 billion a year earlier. Revenue nearly halved.

"It would be a mistake for us to not focus on any of these areas that will be fundamentally important to our future," Zuckerberg said on the call.

"I know that sometimes when we ship a product ... people say: 'Hey, you're spending all this money, and you've produced this thing,' and I think that's not really the right way to think about it."

"...we're doing leading work that will become ... eventually mature products at different cadences in different periods of time over the next five to 10 years."

He spoke about the company's various efforts, including a recently unveiled virtual and mixed reality headset called Quest Pro that is priced at $1,500 and a social metaverse platform where people can express themselves via avatars.

He said Meta is investing in two other areas: augmented reality and neural interfaces.

BIG GAMBLE

"The metaverse ... feels like a one big gamble given the economic crisis," said Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, adding that the journey ahead was going to be "long and painful".

"People are not rushing out of their seats to buy a VR headset or even watch 360 degree videos ... The new device still feels like an expensive toy," he said.

At a time when other tech companies such as Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet are cutting jobs or slowing hiring, Meta's headcount surged 32% in the third quarter from the end of the second.

In an open letter to Zuckerberg on Monday, Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital Management called on Meta to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure.

The fund suggested Meta cap annual investments in the metaverse to $5 billion instead of the current $10 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in Palo Alto, Calif, additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Y'all really made Mark Zuckerberg defend himself to investors because of your memes

    On today's quarterly earnings call, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on the defensive when it comes to the company's investment in the metaverse. Once again, the company lost more than $3 billion dollars to its Reality Labs division this quarter, and Meta's net income took a big hit. Since rebranding from Facebook to Meta, Zuckerberg's company has gotten a lot of flack for its complete nosedive into the metaverse.

  • Samsung Electronics Feels Sting of Memory-Chip Decline, as Net Profit Falls 24%

    The South Korean company is the latest tech giant to suffer declines, as consumer spending slows globally.

  • Facebook earnings cut in half, Meta stock sinks toward lowest prices in more than 6 years

    Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday became the latest tech titan tattooed by a precipitous drop in digital advertising, reporting less than half the profit it had in the same quarter a year ago and sending its stock plummeting toward the lowest prices in more than six years.

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Meta’s Reverse Darkens Mark Zuckerberg’s Dream

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to sell the world on his “amazing” $1,500 virtual-reality headset. Meta Platforms said Wednesday that its revenue fell 4% year on year in the third quarter—its second consecutive quarter of annual declines—while net income fell 52%. For the fourth quarter, the company formerly known as Facebook is forecasting revenue to fall ever further annually with the midpoint of its outlook implying a drop of about 7%.

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s plannin

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Qualcomm (QCOM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Take advantage of this sweet spot in the bond market now to bolster your portfolio

    Bond prices may have been crushed. But the right play can give you a cushion against further interest-rate increases.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHe

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • Microsoft’s and Alphabet’s Post-Earnings Sell-Off Could Be a Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Is all not well in the land of the tech giants? Microsoft and Alphabet, two of the stock market’s undisputed heavyweights, reported earnings on Tuesday after the market’s close and both disappointed. The lackluster showing from two of the most dependable names on Wall Street is a reflection of persisting negative macro factors, including a weakening economic backdrop, decades-high inflation and a strong dollar. However, despite the underwhelming results, it’s not as if these trillion-dollar comp

  • Skechers says escorted Ye out of LA office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'

    Skechers' comments come a day after sportswear brand Adidas AG ended its partnership with West, following a series of antisemitic comments from the celebrity. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," Skechers said. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Ye's representatives for comment.

  • Meta, Ford Miss; ServiceNow Mixed but Jumps +12%

    META shares first bounced +6% in late trading to -11% now. Shares are down -61% year to date.

  • Meta earnings miss on revenue, offers lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Meta stock craters over bleak forecast and expensive metaverse bets

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday forecast a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year, sending shares down nearly 20% as investors voiced skepticism about the company's pricey metaverse bets. The forecast knocked about $67 billion off Meta's stock market value in extended trade, adding to the more than half a trillion dollars in value already lost this year. If Meta's after-hours stock rout is matched in Thursday's trading session, it will have been its deepest one-day loss since Feb. 2, when the company last issued a dismal forecast.

  • Hong Kong Pension Fund’s Biggest Plunge Since 2008 Fuels Anger

    (Bloomberg) -- A historic selloff in Hong Kong stocks has dealt a blow to the nest eggs of the city’s millions of workers, saddling them with losses of about $8,000 each that may take years to recover. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe Mandatory Provident Fund -- Ho

  • Apple reportedly 'undercutting' other businesses through new app store rules

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the criticism Apple is facing for its new rules on its App Store and how it impacts other businesses.

  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 'a beacon of stability for the markets,’ strategist says

    This week, former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was appointed as the next prime minister of the U.K. and head of the Conservative Party at a time of historic political and economic turmoil in the country.