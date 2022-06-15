Investors push Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) 13% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 30% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. After all, the stock has performed better than the market (62%) in that time, and is up 67%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 13%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Because Anterix made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last half decade Anterix's revenue has actually been trending down at about 38% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a respectable 11%, compound, over that time. To us that suggests that there probably isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

Anterix shareholders are down 20% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -20%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 11% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Anterix , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

