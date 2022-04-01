Investors push IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) 8.5% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

While IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 21% in that time.

Although IonQ has shed US$163m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Given that IonQ didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think IonQ will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that IonQ shareholders have gained 21% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 24% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with IonQ .

