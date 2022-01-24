Investors Put $14M Into Crypto Funds Last Week as Bitcoin Market Cratered

Angelique Chen
·1 min read

As crypto traders suffered last week through the market's worst stretch in months, investors in digital-asset funds appear to have bought the dip.

Cryptocurrency funds brought in $14.4 million of new investor money during the seven days through Jan. 21, ending a streak of five straight weeks of outflows, according to a report Monday from the digital-asset manager CoinShares.

The inflows came during the latter part of the week, "during a period of significant price weakness," according to the report. "Investors, at current price levels, are seeing this as a buying opportunity."

Bitcoin's (BTC) price tumbled 16% in the seven days through Sunday, the oldest cryptocurrency's worst weekly performance since May 2021. On Monday, the price fell further and was changing hands around $34,100 at press time.

Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, was down 29% over the past seven days to $2,275.

According to CoinShares, last week's inflows were led by Bitcoin-focused funds, which brought in $13.8 million.

Ethereum-focused funds suffered $15.6 million of outflows. Solana-focused funds attracted $1.5 million, with $1.5 million for Polkadot and $1.4 million for Cardano. Multi-asset coin investment products netted inflows of $8 million.

