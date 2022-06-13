Investors in R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) have made a strong return of 188% over the past year

It hasn't been the best quarter for R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE.) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 188% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

R.E.A. Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year R.E.A. Holdings saw its revenue grow by 38%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 188% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that R.E.A. Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 188% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that R.E.A. Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

