Investors in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) have unfortunately lost 44% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) share price slid 44% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 19%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 34% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 26% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

We don't think RAPT Therapeutics' revenue of US$2,283,000 is enough to establish significant demand. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that RAPT Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

RAPT Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$175m when it last reported (September 2022). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 44% in the last year. The image below shows how RAPT Therapeutics' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

RAPT Therapeutics shareholders are down 44% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 19%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 10% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RAPT Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that RAPT Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

RAPT Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

