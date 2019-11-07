How Should Investors React To Adairs Limited's (ASX:ADH) CEO Pay?

Mark Ronan became the CEO of Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Mark Ronan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Adairs Limited has a market capitalization of AU$294m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$620k over the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$554k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$145m to AU$580m. The median total CEO compensation was AU$686k.

So Mark Ronan is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Adairs has changed over time.

Is Adairs Limited Growing?

Adairs Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 11% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.5% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Adairs Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Adairs Limited for providing a total return of 45% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Mark Ronan is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Adairs (free visualization of insider trades).

