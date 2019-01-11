How Should Investors React To Austal Limited’s (ASX:ASB) CEO Pay?

David Patrick Singleton became the CEO of Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) in 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does David Patrick Singleton’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Austal Limited is worth AU$668m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$2.4m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$781k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$282m to AU$1.1b. The median total CEO compensation was AU$1.2m.

It would therefore appear that Austal Limited pays David Patrick Singleton more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Austal has changed over time.

Is Austal Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Austal Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 9.2% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 6.2%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn’t particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It’s clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information.

Has Austal Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 104%, over three years, would leave most Austal Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Austal Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing, over the last three years. Considering this fine result for investors, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Austal shares (free trial).

