How Should Investors React To Berger Paints India Limited’s (NSE:BERGEPAINT) CEO Pay?

Abhijit Roy has been the CEO of Berger Paints India Limited (NSE:BERGEPAINT) since 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Abhijit Roy’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Berger Paints India Limited has a market capitalization of ₹305b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹26m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹17m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹142b to ₹454b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹43m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Abhijit Roy takes less compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Berger Paints India has changed over time.

Is Berger Paints India Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Berger Paints India Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 12% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 16% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing.

Has Berger Paints India Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 65% over three years, Berger Paints India Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Berger Paints India Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Abhijit Roy deserves a raise!

It’s not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Berger Paints India shares (free trial).

