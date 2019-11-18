How Should Investors React To Best of the Best PLC's (LON:BOTB) CEO Pay?

The CEO of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) is Will Hindmarch. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Will Hindmarch's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Best of the Best PLC has a market capitalization of UK£27m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£248k over the year to April 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£150k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£155m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£248k.

That means Will Hindmarch receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Best of the Best has changed over time.

Is Best of the Best PLC Growing?

Best of the Best PLC has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 47% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 14%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Best of the Best PLC Been A Good Investment?

Best of the Best PLC has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 21% over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Will Hindmarch is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Shareholder returns could be better but shareholders would be pleased with the positive EPS growth. As a result of these considerations, I would suggest the CEO pay is reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Best of the Best shares (free trial).

