How Should Investors React To The Character Group plc's (LON:CCT) CEO Pay?

In 2005 Kiran Shah was appointed CEO of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Kiran Shah's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that The Character Group plc is worth UK£121m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£870k. (This number is for the twelve months until August 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£246k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£164m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£251k.

Thus we can conclude that Kiran Shah receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to The Character Group plc. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Character Group has changed from year to year.

Is The Character Group plc Growing?

Over the last three years The Character Group plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 1.8% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.9% over last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has The Character Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 36% over three years, The Character Group plc has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at The Character Group plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing, over the last three years. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Character Group shares with their own money (free access).

