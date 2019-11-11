How Should Investors React To ChemoCentryx, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Pay?

Thomas Schall has been the CEO of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) since 1997. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Thomas Schall's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a market cap of US$565m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.9m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$617k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$200m to US$800m, and the median CEO total compensation was US$1.7m.

Thus we can conclude that Thomas Schall receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to ChemoCentryx, Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. Growing?

ChemoCentryx, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.1% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 61% over last year.

I generally like to see a little revenue growth, but it is good to see EPS growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ChemoCentryx, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 27% over three years, ChemoCentryx, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We examined the amount ChemoCentryx, Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. So it's certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don't see the remuneration as an issue. Shareholders may want to check for free if ChemoCentryx insiders are buying or selling shares.

