How Should Investors React To China Demeter Financial Investments Limited's (HKG:8120) CEO Pay?

Paul Ng became the CEO of China Demeter Financial Investments Limited (HKG:8120) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Paul Ng's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that China Demeter Financial Investments Limited is worth HK$48m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$1.8m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$1.6m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

So Paul Ng is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at China Demeter Financial Investments has changed from year to year.

Is China Demeter Financial Investments Limited Growing?

China Demeter Financial Investments Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 75%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Demeter Financial Investments Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 65% over three years, many shareholders in China Demeter Financial Investments Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Paul Ng is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we cannot say the same about the lacklustre shareholder returns (over the last three years). Considering the improvement in earnings per share, one could argue that the CEO pay is appropriate, albeit not too low. Shareholders may want to check for free if China Demeter Financial Investments insiders are buying or selling shares.

