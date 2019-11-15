How Should Investors React To CMC Markets Plc's (LON:CMCX) CEO Pay?

Peter Cruddas has been the CEO of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) since 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Peter Cruddas's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, CMC Markets Plc has a market capitalization of UK£367m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£436k over the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£2.0k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from UK£155m to UK£621m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£694k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Peter Cruddas takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at CMC Markets has changed over time.

Is CMC Markets Plc Growing?

Over the last three years CMC Markets Plc has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 18% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 30% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has CMC Markets Plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 29%, CMC Markets Plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

CMC Markets Plc is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Peter Cruddas is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling CMC Markets (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

