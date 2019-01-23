How Should Investors React To Comet Ridge Limited’s (ASX:COI) CEO Pay?

Tor McCaul has been the CEO of Comet Ridge Limited (ASX:COI) since 2009. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tor McCaul’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Comet Ridge Limited is worth AU$233m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$542k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$378k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$140m to AU$560m. The median total CEO compensation was AU$754k.

So Tor McCaul is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Comet Ridge has changed from year to year.

Is Comet Ridge Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Comet Ridge Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 80% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -33% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important.

Has Comet Ridge Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Comet Ridge Limited for providing a total return of 259% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Tor McCaul is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Comet Ridge shares with their own money (free access).

