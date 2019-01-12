How Should Investors React To D4t4 Solutions Plc’s (LON:D4T4) CEO Pay?

In 2016 Peter Kear was appointed CEO of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Peter Kear’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that D4t4 Solutions Plc is worth UK£75m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£328k. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£157k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below UK£157m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be UK£247k.

It would therefore appear that D4t4 Solutions Plc pays Peter Kear more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at D4t4 Solutions, below.

AIM:D4T4 CEO Compensation January 12th 19 More

Is D4t4 Solutions Plc Growing?

Over the last three years D4t4 Solutions Plc has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 25% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 137% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has D4t4 Solutions Plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with D4t4 Solutions Plc for providing a total return of 118% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at D4t4 Solutions Plc with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling D4t4 Solutions (free visualization of insider trades).

