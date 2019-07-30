How Should Investors React To Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited's (HKG:440) CEO Pay?

Derek Wong has been the CEO of Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:440) since 2002. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Dah Sing Financial Holdings

How Does Derek Wong's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$12b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$12m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$8.4m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$7.8b to HK$25b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$4.0m.

Thus we can conclude that Derek Wong receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Dah Sing Financial Holdings has changed over time.

SEHK:440 CEO Compensation, July 30th 2019 More

Is Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 5.1% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 11% over last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 19% over three years, some Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Dah Sing Financial Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Dah Sing Financial Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Dah Sing Financial Holdings, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.