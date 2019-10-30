How Should Investors React To Enzymatica AB's (STO:ENZY) CEO Pay?

In 2014 Fredrik Lindberg was appointed CEO of Enzymatica AB (STO:ENZY). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Fredrik Lindberg's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Enzymatica AB is worth kr381m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr3.1m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at kr2.3m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr1.9b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr977k.

As you can see, Fredrik Lindberg is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Enzymatica AB is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

Is Enzymatica AB Growing?

Enzymatica AB has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 36% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 19% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Enzymatica AB Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 31%, Enzymatica AB would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Enzymatica AB with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Enzymatica.

