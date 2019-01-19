How Should Investors React To Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s (NYSE:RE) CEO Pay?

Dom Addesso became the CEO of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Everest Re Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Dom Addesso’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a market cap of US$8.8b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$8.8m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.0m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$4.0b to US$12b, and the median CEO compensation was US$6.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Dom Addesso receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Everest Re Group, Ltd.. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Everest Re Group, below.

NYSE:RE CEO Compensation January 19th 19 More

Is Everest Re Group, Ltd. Growing?

Over the last three years Everest Re Group, Ltd. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 17% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And while it’s good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn’t really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Everest Re Group, Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 35%, over three years, would leave most Everest Re Group, Ltd. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Everest Re Group, Ltd., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

However, we can’t argue with the strong returns to shareholders, over the same time period. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Everest Re Group.

Or you might rather take a peek at this analytical visualization of historic cash flow, earnings and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



