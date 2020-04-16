How Should Investors React To Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited's (HKG:1777) CEO Pay?

Jun Pan is the CEO of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited (HKG:1777). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jun Pan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited has a market cap of HK$8.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥6.1m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥4.9m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b, and the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.6m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Fantasia Holdings Group. On an industry level, roughly 72% of total compensation represents salary and 28% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Fantasia Holdings Group allocates salary in line with the wider market.

As you can see, Jun Pan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Fantasia Holdings Group has changed from year to year.

Is Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited Growing?

Over the last three years, Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly, according to a line of best fit. In the last year, its revenue is up 36%.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited Been A Good Investment?

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 26% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Fantasia Holdings Group (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.