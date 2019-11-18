How Should Investors React To Global Vectra Helicorp Limited's (NSE:GLOBALVECT) CEO Pay?

Anthony Baker became the CEO of Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (NSE:GLOBALVECT) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Global Vectra Helicorp

How Does Anthony Baker's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Global Vectra Helicorp Limited has a market capitalization of ₹676m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹8.3m over the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹6.3m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹2.4m.

As you can see, Anthony Baker is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Global Vectra Helicorp Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Global Vectra Helicorp has changed over time.

NSEI:GLOBALVECT CEO Compensation, November 18th 2019 More

Is Global Vectra Helicorp Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Global Vectra Helicorp Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 36% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Global Vectra Helicorp Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 38% over three years, many shareholders in Global Vectra Helicorp Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Global Vectra Helicorp Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Global Vectra Helicorp (free visualization of insider trades).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.