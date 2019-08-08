How Should Investors React To Guangnan (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:1203) CEO Pay?

Jinzhou He has been the CEO of Guangnan (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1203) since 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jinzhou He's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Guangnan (Holdings) Limited is worth HK$808m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$720k. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$450k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Guangnan (Holdings) has changed over time.

Is Guangnan (Holdings) Limited Growing?

Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 16% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 30% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Guangnan (Holdings) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Guangnan (Holdings) Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 7.1% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It looks like Guangnan (Holdings) Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The total shareholder return might not be amazing, but that doesn't mean that Jinzhou He is paid too much.

It's good to see reasonable payment of the CEO, even while the business improves. It would be an additional positive if insiders are buying shares. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Guangnan (Holdings).

Important note: Guangnan (Holdings) may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

