How Should Investors React To Henderson Land Development Company Limited’s (HKG:12) CEO Pay?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Shau-kee Lee became the CEO of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (HKG:12) in 1976. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

View our latest analysis for Henderson Land Development

How Does Shau-kee Lee’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Henderson Land Development Company Limited has a market cap of HK$197b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$22m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). Notably, the salary of HK$22m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations over HK$63b and the median CEO compensation was HK$5.5m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren’t that many of them.

As you can see, Shau-kee Lee is paid more than the median CEO pay at large companies, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Henderson Land Development Company Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Henderson Land Development has changed over time.

SEHK:12 CEO Compensation, February 19th 2019 More

Is Henderson Land Development Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Henderson Land Development Company Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 20% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -14% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Henderson Land Development Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 56% over three years, Henderson Land Development Company Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Henderson Land Development Company Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of other large companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Henderson Land Development shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Henderson Land Development, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.