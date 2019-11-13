How Should Investors React To Li Bao Ge Group Limited's (HKG:1869) CEO Pay?

Chun Kit Chan is the CEO of Li Bao Ge Group Limited (HKG:1869). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Li Bao Ge Group

How Does Chun Kit Chan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Li Bao Ge Group Limited has a market cap of HK$200m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.9m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$2.0m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

As you can see, Chun Kit Chan is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Li Bao Ge Group Limited is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Li Bao Ge Group, below.

SEHK:1869 CEO Compensation, November 13th 2019 More

Is Li Bao Ge Group Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Li Bao Ge Group Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 8.9% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 1.4%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Li Bao Ge Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 90%, Li Bao Ge Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Li Bao Ge Group Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Li Bao Ge Group shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.