How Should Investors React To Pan African Resources PLC's (LON:PAF) CEO Pay?

Cobus Loots has been the CEO of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) since 2015. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Cobus Loots's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Pan African Resources PLC has a market cap of UK£233m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$692k for the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$358k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$880k.

So Cobus Loots receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

Is Pan African Resources PLC Growing?

Pan African Resources PLC has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 19% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 49% over last year.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Pan African Resources PLC Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 34%, Pan African Resources PLC would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Cobus Loots is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So it would take a bold person to suggest the pay is too modest. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Pan African Resources (free visualization of insider trades).

