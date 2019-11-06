How Should Investors React To Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:2008) CEO Pay?

Changle Liu has been the CEO of Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (HKG:2008) since 2000. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Changle Liu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited is worth HK$3.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as HK$9.4m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at . We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from HK$1.6b to HK$6.3b, we found the median CEO total compensation was HK$2.6m.

Thus we can conclude that Changle Liu receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) has changed over time.

Is Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 8.4% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 7.9% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 60% over three years, some Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings).