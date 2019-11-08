How Should Investors React To Quebecor Inc.'s (TSE:QBR.B) CEO Pay?

Pierre Péladeau has been the CEO of Quebecor Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) since 2017. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Pierre Péladeau's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Quebecor Inc. is worth CA$7.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CA$2.6m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CA$1.3m. We examined companies with market caps from CA$5.3b to CA$16b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CA$5.2m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Quebecor has changed over time.

TSX:QBR.B CEO Compensation, November 8th 2019 More

Is Quebecor Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Quebecor Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 43% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 2.4% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Quebecor Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Quebecor Inc. for providing a total return of 69% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

It looks like Quebecor Inc. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Pierre Péladeau deserves a raise! Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. Shareholders may want to check for free if Quebecor insiders are buying or selling shares.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



