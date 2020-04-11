How Should Investors React To Repligen Corporation's (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Pay?

In 2015 Tony Hunt was appointed CEO of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Tony Hunt's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Repligen Corporation is worth US$5.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$14m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$600k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$7.3m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Repligen stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 16% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 84% of the pie. Investors will find it intriguing that Repligen paid a marginal salary to Tony Hunt, over the past year, focusing on non-salary compensation instead.

As you can see, Tony Hunt is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Repligen Corporation is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Repligen, below.

Is Repligen Corporation Growing?

Earnings per share at Repligen Corporation are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit with a positive trend. Its revenue is up 39% over last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. So while I'd stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives! It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Repligen Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 180% over three years, Repligen Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Repligen Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there's no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. So, considering these tasty returns, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 2 warning signs for Repligen that you should be aware of before investing.