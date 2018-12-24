How Should Investors React To Television Broadcasts Limited’s (HKG:511) CEO Pay?

Mark Lee has been the CEO of Television Broadcasts Limited (HKG:511) since 2009. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Television Broadcasts

How Does Mark Lee’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Television Broadcasts Limited has a market capitalization of HK$6.6b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$9.7m. (This figure is for the year to 2016). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$6.1m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$3.1b to HK$13b, and the median CEO compensation was HK$3.3m.

Thus we can conclude that Mark Lee receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Television Broadcasts Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Television Broadcasts has changed from year to year.

SEHK:511 CEO Compensation December 24th 18 More

Is Television Broadcasts Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Television Broadcasts Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.6% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 6.5%.

I’m not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. It’s clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Television Broadcasts Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 43%, Television Broadcasts Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Television Broadcasts Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Television Broadcasts shares with their own money (free access).

Or you could feast your eyes on this interactive graph depicting past earnings, cash flow and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



