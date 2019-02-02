How Should Investors React To Waters Corporation’s (NYSE:WAT) CEO Pay?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Chris O’Connell has been the CEO of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) since 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Chris O’Connell’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Waters Corporation is worth US$18b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$7.6m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$894k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b and the median CEO compensation was US$11m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren’t that many of them.

That means Chris O’Connell receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a large company. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Waters has changed over time.

Is Waters Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Waters Corporation has shrunk earnings per share by 31% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 4.8%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn’t much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Has Waters Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Waters Corporation for providing a total return of 100% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

Chris O’Connell is paid around the same as most CEOs of large companies.

We feel that earnings per share have been a bit disappointing, but it’s nice to see positive shareholder returns over the last three years. So we doubt many are complaining about the fairly normal CEO pay. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Waters (free visualization of insider trades).

