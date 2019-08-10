How Should Investors React To Wisdom Sports Group's (HKG:1661) CEO Pay?

Wen Ren became the CEO of Wisdom Sports Group (HKG:1661) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Wen Ren 's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Wisdom Sports Group has a market capitalization of HK$382m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥2.4m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥2.1m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CN¥1.4b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CN¥1.6m.

As you can see, Wen Ren is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Wisdom Sports Group is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Wisdom Sports Group has changed from year to year.

Is Wisdom Sports Group Growing?

Over the last three years Wisdom Sports Group has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 23%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Wisdom Sports Group Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 86%, Wisdom Sports Group would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Wisdom Sports Group pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Wisdom Sports Group.

