Investors in Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) have unfortunately lost 65% over the last year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 65% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Real Brokerage because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Real Brokerage isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Real Brokerage saw its revenue grow by 329%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast the share price is down 65% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Real Brokerage in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Real Brokerage shareholders are happy with the loss of 65% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 4.0%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 11% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Real Brokerage (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

