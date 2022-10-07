Investors in Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) have made a return of 30% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI), which is up 11%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 8.8% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 6.9% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Residential Secure Income

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Residential Secure Income achieved compound earnings per share growth of 0.9% per year. In comparison, the 4% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Residential Secure Income has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Residential Secure Income, it has a TSR of 30% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Residential Secure Income shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.9% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Residential Secure Income better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Residential Secure Income is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

But note: Residential Secure Income may not be the best stock to buy.

