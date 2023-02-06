Investors in Revenue Group Berhad (KLSE:REVENUE) have unfortunately lost 63% over the last year

Revenue Group Berhad (KLSE:REVENUE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 63%. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Revenue Group Berhad reported an EPS drop of 59% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 63% decrease in the share price. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Revenue Group Berhad shareholders took a loss of 63%. In contrast the market gained about 3.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 17% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Revenue Group Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

