Investors revive wagers on Bank of Japan policy change

Japanese yen media event in Tokyo
Junko Fujita
·4 min read

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global investors are short-selling Japanese bonds and driving its other market yields higher, reviving bets that the Bank of Japan will need to tweak its ultra-easy monetary policy sooner rather than later.

The wagers have perked up after data late last month showed consumer prices in Tokyo rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November, suggesting the BOJ might be closer to achieving its policy intent of sustained 2% inflation.

"With prices rising, speculation that the Bank of Japan may change its yield curve control is getting stronger than before," said Masayuki Koguchi, general manager at the fixed income investment division of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

The bets have kept yields on benchmark 10-year bonds at 0.25% -- the top end of the BOJ's target band -- for days, even as the central bank continues to offer to buy unlimited amounts of bonds with that maturity. Front-end swaps show 3-month rates turning positive by February.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly stressed the need to persist with the bank's unique yield-curve-control policy, which makes Japan an outlier among major central banks aggressively tightening policy to combat inflation.

Under its yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and pledges to guide the 10-year bond yield around 0% with an implicit 0.25% cap.

"The focus just on the 10-year yield and YCC is a bit weird because the rest of the rates market has already completely moved on from YCC,” said UBS's London-based strategist James Malcolm, pointing to how 10-year swaps used to straddle the JGB yield until early this year and are now more than double the value at 63 basis points (bps).

Japan swaps vs yields https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egpbykzzwvq/Pasted%20image%201670475383421.png

Kuroda has said policy will not change until the recent cost-push inflation is accompanied by higher growth in wages. That, and a suspicion Kuroda will avoid making changes in the final months of his term that ends in early April, has derailed investors betting on a change several times this year.

"Short positions on JGBs have not been covered yet," said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Foreigners have sold 1.1 trillion yen ($8.02 billion) of JGBs in the week ended Dec. 3, which followed 45.1 billion yen of selling in the previous week.

WAGE TALKS

The divergence between the BOJ's dovish stance and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes had pushed the yen to 32-year lows in October.

"The central bank may tweak its YCC before March. The decision could be made after the 'shunto', but the BOJ may not have to wait for that," said Ayako Fujita, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities.

The "shunto" spring wage talks happen every March, when Japan's blue-chip firms meet with unions to discuss employees' pay in the next fiscal year.

A known BOJ dove and board member Asahi Noguchi said last week the central bank could "pre-emptively" withdraw monetary stimulus if trend inflation, which takes into account wage and services prices, overshoots expectations and stays above its 2% target.

Traders also pointed to remarks from Naoki Tamura, a new BOJ board member, saying the Bank should examine the pros and cons of yield curve control and that the policy had caused market mispricing, as the latest reason for the speculation.

Japan's core inflation hits 40-year high https://www.reuters.com/graphics/JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION/gdpzqydmbvw/chart.png

The BOJ could raise its target for 10-year yield from 0 to 25 bps, or widen the trading band by 25 bps to 0.50% on either side, said Fujita.

The BOJ's next policy meetings are on Dec. 19-20, and then on Jan. 17-18.

Kuroda's recent speeches on the framework for exiting easy monetary conditions have been centred around short-term rates and the BOJ's burgeoning balance sheet, giving speculators further reason to believe he is no longer wedded to YCC per se.

“My personal view is that the January meeting is quite live because it’s Mr. Kuroda’s last outlook meeting. There should be an event weight it doesn’t have at the moment," says Malcolm, while making clear UBS does not expect any policy change for at least another year.

($1 = 137.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Stolen data of 600,000 Indians sold on bot markets so far - study

    Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN. Bot markets are used by hackers to sell stolen data from victims' devices with bot malware. The study by NordVPN, of Lithuania's Nord Security, said the stolen data included user logins, cookies, digital fingerprints, screenshots and other information, with the average price for the digital identity of a person pegged at 490 Indian rupees($5.95).

  • Peru Swears In Boluarte as New President After Castillo’s ‘Coup’ Attempt Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s sixth president in four years starts her first day in office seeking to build a cabinet and restore confidence in the $240 billion economy after her predecessor tried to suspend congress and call for a new constitution. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold

  • Boeing Rival Airbus Says It Will Miss Delivery Target

    Airbus the European airplane maker that competes with Boeing said it would miss a target for delivery this year. Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard estimates that Airbus (ticker: AIR.France) will deliver 681 vehicles in the year. Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said last week that delivery delays will continue into next year as the supply-chain issues persist.

  • Son Quietly Ups SoftBank Stake to 34%, Edging Toward Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has quietly tightened his grip on SoftBank Group Corp. during a tumultuous market downturn, edging closer to the point where he could bid to take the world’s largest technology investor private.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study Says

  • Wells Fargo Stock Is Primed to Jump Higher. How to Play It.

    Wells Fargo’s broad ownership among hedge funds and mutual funds is an intriguing revelation, suggesting that January’s earnings report could act as a spring-loaded event.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Trump Organization tax fraud convictions show downsides of private companies having no independent oversight or outside accountability

    Family-run businesses like Donald Trump's tend to have little outside oversight. AP Photo/Mark LennihanDonald Trump’s family business was found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud and other financial crimes on Dec. 6, 2022, in a case prosecutors said displayed a “culture of fraud and deception” at the Trump Organization. Allen H. Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, had previously pleaded guilty to charges and testified before jurors against the Trump Organization – but never

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Down 76% This Year, Is This Growth Stock Now a Screaming Buy?

    The company's strategy will take time to implement, but it'll make investors a lot richer if it works.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?