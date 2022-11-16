Investors in RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) have unfortunately lost 31% over the last five years

RGB International Bhd. (KLSE:RGB) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 52% in the last quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 37%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

RGB International Bhd isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years RGB International Bhd saw its revenue shrink by 7.6% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline at a rate of 6% per year is disappointing. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between RGB International Bhd's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. RGB International Bhd's TSR of was a loss of 31% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that RGB International Bhd shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RGB International Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - RGB International Bhd has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

