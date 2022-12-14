Investors in Samaiden Group Berhad (KLSE:SAMAIDEN) have made a return of 17% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Samaiden Group Berhad (KLSE:SAMAIDEN) share price is 17% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 2.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Samaiden Group Berhad for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Samaiden Group Berhad

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Samaiden Group Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 72%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 17% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Samaiden Group Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Samaiden Group Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Samaiden Group Berhad will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Samaiden Group Berhad shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 17% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 10% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Samaiden Group Berhad .

Story continues

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here