Investors in Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) have unfortunately lost 9.8% over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. In fact, the share price is down 31%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years over which the share price declined, Scicom (MSC) Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 5.9% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 7% average annual decrease in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Scicom (MSC) Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -9.8%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Scicom (MSC) Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 11% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.9% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Scicom (MSC) Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

