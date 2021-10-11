Modern Land Debt Extension; Property Stress: Evergrande Update

Beth Thomas
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Modern Land (China) Co. is asking holders for a three-month extension on $250 million dollar bond due to mature Oct. 25 to avoid any potential payment default.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s unexpected default and the uncertainty at China Evergrande Group mean investors are scrutinizing the sector to see which developer may next show signs of liquidity stress.

Modern Land is seeking the extension to “improve our liquidity and cash flow management and to avoid any potential payment default,” it said in a Monday morning filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. It’s also asking for consent to redeem 35% of the bond’s principal on Oct. 25. The developer said in a separate filing that Chairman Zhang Lei and President Zhang Peng intend to loan it about 800 million yuan ($124 million), a move expected to be completed in two to three months.

Meanwhile, Evergrande has coupon payments on three more dollar notes due Monday. The company is one of China’s largest developers and the biggest issuer of high-yield bonds in Asia.

Here’s a maturity calendar for this month for dollar and yuan notes from developers whose debt offers the weakest year-to-date returns in a Bloomberg index of China high-yield dollar bonds. Excluded are defaulted firms and Evergrande. The information is from data compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Agile Group Holdings Ltd. 1.8 billion yuan note, Oct. 11

  • Aoyuan Corp. Group Ltd. 1.5 billion yuan bond, Oct. 12 (Said it has deposited funds for payment)

  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co. note with $229 million outstanding, Oct. 15

  • Fujian Sunshine Group Co. 375 million yuan bond, Oct. 16

  • Guangzhou Times Holding Group Co. 1.7 billion yuan note, Oct. 17

  • Yango Group Co. bond with 941 million yuan outstanding, Oct. 22

  • Modern Land China Co. note with $250 million outstanding, Oct. 25

  • Redsun Properties Group Ltd. bond with $97 million outstanding, Oct. 30

Kirkland & Ellis and Moelis & Co. are working on contingency plans with offshore holders of Evergrande’s bonds who fear the struggling property company may sell assets that they’re counting on to back up their claims if the business collapses. Moelis and Kirkland are advising a group that so far includes six members holding $2.5 billion of Evergrande offshore bonds, a Moelis managing director said on a call with bondholders Friday.

Key Developments:

  • Credit Anxiety Is Coming for Your Stocks: What to Watch in China

  • Evergrande’s Audacious Founder Hunts for a Way Out of Crisis

  • The Looming Bond Payments for China’s Most Distressed Firms

  • Evergrande Creditors Brace for Battle on Offshore Assets

  • Holders of Evergrande-Linked Jumbo Fortune Bond Yet to Be Paid

Goldman Says Property Makes Up Almost a Quarter of China’s GDP (9:22 a.m. HK)

China’s property sector accounts for as much as 23.3% of the country’s gross domestic product if all business activities related to the industry are included, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says in a report Monday.

A wide range of estimates for the scale of China’s property sector -- up to about 30% of GDP -- have been reported by media and other analysts. The variation is mainly due to different definitions of the scope of the industry, according to the report.

Modern Land Seeks to Extend Bond Maturity (8:15 a.m. HK)

Modern Land, a Beijing-based property developer, is seeking consent to extend the maturity of its 12.85% senior notes due 2021 by three months, according to statement to Hong Kong stock exchange.

The purposes of the consent solicitation are to extend the maturity of the 12.85% senior notes due 2021 and improve its liquidity and cash flow management and to avoid any potential payment default.

Evergrande’s Reach Goes Way Past Just Building Homes (6:06 a.m. HK)

Evergrande is the biggest financial worry in China right now, and it’s fast becoming a problem outside of the nation’s borders. In a nutshell, the giant real-estate developer is $300 billion in debt and is widely expected to default on bond payments. The group owns 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities. But its reach goes way beyond building homes. Its billionaire owner Hui Ka Yan has his fingers in pies from electric vehicles and media production to mineral water and soccer.

Fantasia’s Default May Suggest Potential Issue Regarding Payment (6 a.m. HK)

The default on principal payments by Fantasia in the October bond maturity may indicate a potential issue to pay, given the company’s record of buybacks since May 2021, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence. This goes directly against the Chinese government directive on issuer conduct, risking severe consequences, the report said.

The act could risk destabilizing the high-yield market further as fundamentals may no longer dictate default risks but may be offset by increasing bond buybacks from more reputable firms.

Evergrande dollar bond interest deadlines:

