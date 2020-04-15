Investors In SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) Should Consider This, First

Dividend paying stocks like SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

With a six-year payment history and a 4.7% yield, many investors probably find SeaLink Travel Group intriguing. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding SeaLink Travel Group for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

ASX:SLK Historical Dividend Yield April 15th 2020

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, SeaLink Travel Group paid out 96% of its profit as dividends. Its payout ratio is quite high, and the dividend is not well covered by earnings. If earnings are growing or the company has a large cash balance, this might be sustainable - still, we think it is a concern.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. With a cash payout ratio of 98%, SeaLink Travel Group's dividend payments are poorly covered by cash flow. As SeaLink Travel Group's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note SeaLink Travel Group's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. SeaLink Travel Group has been paying a dividend for the past six years. It's good to see that SeaLink Travel Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years. However, the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, and we're concerned that what has been cut once, could be cut again. During the past six-year period, the first annual payment was AU$0.089 in 2014, compared to AU$0.15 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 9.0% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.

A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share (EPS) are growing - it's not worth taking the risk on a dividend getting cut, unless you might be rewarded with larger dividends in future. SeaLink Travel Group has grown its earnings per share at 7.5% per annum over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, virtually all of the income is being paid out as dividends to shareholders. This is okay, but may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.