Investors in Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) have made a notable return of 86% over the past five years

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 86% in that time. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 48% drop, in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Seeing Machines wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Seeing Machines can boast revenue growth at a rate of 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 13% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Seeing Machines. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

We regret to report that Seeing Machines shareholders are down 48% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Seeing Machines is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

