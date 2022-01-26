Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration
Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith
·3 min read

By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foreign investors are piling into China at the start of 2022, seeing it as a haven from the inflation, growth and pandemic problems plaguing most other markets.

Despite seeing returns last year eroded by Beijing's regulatory and policy purge, global fund managers are pumping money into mainland equities and bonds, betting China's stability pledges, monetary and fiscal easing and subdued inflation could shield them against volatility in other markets.

That's in stark contrast to conditions elsewhere. Major central banks are preparing to withdraw the excess stimulus measures of the past couple of years, and the Federal Reserve is hastening monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation, potentially undermining stock values and earnings.

For David Dali, head of portfolio strategy at Matthews Asia, China is the "single favourite country" in 2022 among the roughly 30 investible emerging equity markets.

"We believe Chinese valuations are some of the least risky and most attractive of all major markets," Dali said.

He cited factors including lesser regulatory headwinds, government readiness to stimulate the economy, and a political mandate to maintain stability in a year widely expected to confirm President Xi Jinping's unprecedented third term.

Fidelity International also sees China stocks as attractive from a global perspective.

"China's policy shift is very clear. And recent data offers signs that the economy has stabilised," Fidelity's Shanghai-based fund manager Zhou Wenqun said.

Evidence of that bullishness is in foreign net inflows into Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect scheme, which hit a record-high daily average of $413 million during the first three weeks of 2022, according to Morgan Stanley.

Flows were strong in 2021, with a record $67 billion invested through the Connect channel in onshore equities. But the mainland blue-chip index lost 5.2%, in contrast to a near 27% rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and double-digit gains in most European indices.

Bond investors, too, are drawn toward China, against the backdrop of a widening Sino-U.S. monetary policy divergence.

Bond markets typically perform badly in a rate hike cycle, but in China, "we see that the monetary policy easing cycle is only at the start," said Paula Chan, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, who expects more rate cuts.

China's "inflation concern is not as alarming as in other countries", and its bonds are a good hedge, she said.

Robust foreign inflows have helped push the Chinese yuan to its highest level against the dollar in nearly four years this week, despite a slew of cuts in key interest rates to support the economy.

In contrast, foreign money inflows into emerging markets outside China has "come to an abrupt standstill", the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.

In December, emerging markets (EM) outside China suffered an outflow of $9.6 billion, compared with an inflow of $10.1 billion for China. Chinese equities saw an inflow of $12.5 billion, contributing to most of the EM inflows.

For non-China EM，"we believe that the outlook is worsened by the Omicron variant and expectations of a stronger dollar and higher U.S. interest rates," IIF said, in its latest capital flows tracker report. "Markets see China rebounding more quickly than other EMs."

Foreign buying at the start of the year was concentrated in banking, materials and capital goods sectors, according to Morgan Stanley, which noted top stocks included China Merchants Bank, NARI Technology and Ping An Insurance Group.

UBS Securities said both foreign investors and domestic mutual funds had allocated to what they deem are hot themes, such as new energy and manufacturing.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets enjoy much-needed rally as Fed's big day arrives

    Asian markets enjoyed some respite Wednesday from the hefty selling at the start of the week, with focus on the end of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day, when traders hope it will provide much-needed guidance on its plans for hiking interest rates.

  • Putin backs China over 'politicization' of Beijing Olympics

    Russia and China oppose “the politicization of sport and demonstrative boycotts” ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in an address to his country's athletes. The U.S. is among several countries which have said they will not send politicians or other representatives to next month's Games in a so-called diplomatic boycott, citing concerns over human rights in China. Putin plans to attend the Olympics and to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

  • The US has suspended 44 China-bound flights by Chinese airlines in a spat over COVID-19 rules

    The US Department of Transportation announcement came after China suspended 44 flights operated by American, Delta, and United.

  • China's Realme eyes Europe's high-end smartphone market with new launch

    China's Realme will enter Europe's high-end handset market next month with its priciest ever device, its CEO told Reuters, as it looks to expand beyond its budget offerings and sell 50% more smartphones globally this year. The Shenzhen-based company is among several Chinese handset firms that have been making aggressive moves https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-mobile-huawei-competitors-idINKBN2830IC to seize global market share from Huawei Technologies, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled the former top smartphone maker's supply chains and forced it to retreat. Realme plans to start selling its premium GT 2 Pro phone across Europe in February for $700-$800, founder and CEO Sky Li said.

  • Gold holds ground as Ukraine risks offset Fed rate views

    Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a U.S. central bank decision on the pace of policy tightening, while anxiety over Ukraine kept bullion supported near the previous session's 10-week high. Spot gold held its ground at $1,846.87 per ounce, as of 0325 GMT, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 19 on Tuesday. Gold will be supported "as long as they (the Fed) don't spook the markets with anything new, as long as they don't advance the narrative and things sound basically about where they are, which is 3 to 4 rate hikes this year," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Key November Metrics?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Sean Payton, ex-Eagles assistant, stepping away from New Orleans Saints

    Sean Payton, who spent two seasons with the Eagles as quarterbacks coach, will step away from the New Orleans Saints after 16 seasons as the team's head coach.

  • Texas Instruments Gains on Upbeat Quarterly Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. gained in late trading after giving an upbeat sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that demand for electronic components remains strong.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Un

  • Global share sell off pauses in Asia as investors await Fed policy update

    Asian share markets steadied on Wednesday after three sessions of losses as investors awaited any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. The cautious rebound for shares looked set to continue in Europe, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures 0.5% higher, and FTSE futures were up 0.8%. The Fed is due to update its policy plan later on Wednesday (1900 GMT) after a two-day meeting, and markets are priced for its first rate hike in March, with three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

  • What's roiling stocks as the Fed moves toward rate hikes

    Remember those “landmines” the Morning Brief recently warned could detonate in 2022? One of them is just days from going off, and at the worst possible time.

  • Bear Market Looms for China’s Equity Benchmark During Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index teetered on the edge of a bear market as the nation’s state media called for investors to hold their nerves in a global selloff. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With D

  • 66-year-old man in China transforms his terrace into ice rink to play hockey with grandson

    While the rest of China prepares for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, one elderly man in the northern city of Tianjin has been focusing on his own winter games at home by building a small ice hockey rink directly on his terrace. ​​Zhang Baoqi, aged 66, started building the ice rink over six months ago, before his city went under lockdown due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Press TV. The idea for the rink came to him about a year ago, as he hoped to share his passion for ice hockey with his grandson.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.

  • Microsoft's Earnings Are Already Moving the Market

    The stock market had another tough day on Tuesday. Despite the huge reversal that led to positive closes on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), downward pressure once again asserted itself at the open on Tuesday morning. Despite a similar bounce that sent the Dow briefly into positive territory in the mid-afternoon, Wall Street wasn't able to pull a rabbit out of its hat for a second straight day.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Bitcoin price worst-case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.