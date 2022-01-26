Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration
Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith
·3 min read

By Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Foreign investors are piling into China at the start of 2022, seeing it as a haven from the inflation, growth and pandemic problems plaguing most other markets.

Despite seeing returns last year eroded by Beijing's regulatory and policy purge, global fund managers are pumping money into mainland equities and bonds, betting China's stability pledges, monetary and fiscal easing and subdued inflation could shield them against volatility in other markets.

That's in stark contrast to conditions elsewhere. Major central banks are preparing to withdraw the excess stimulus measures of the past couple of years, and the Federal Reserve is hastening monetary tightening to tame runaway inflation, potentially undermining stock values and earnings.

For David Dali, head of portfolio strategy at Matthews Asia, China is the "single favourite country" in 2022 among the roughly 30 investible emerging equity markets.

"We believe Chinese valuations are some of the least risky and most attractive of all major markets," Dali said.

He cited factors including lesser regulatory headwinds, government readiness to stimulate the economy, and a political mandate to maintain stability in a year widely expected to confirm President Xi Jinping's unprecedented third term.

Fidelity International also sees China stocks as attractive from a global perspective.

"China's policy shift is very clear. And recent data offers signs that the economy has stabilised," Fidelity's Shanghai-based fund manager Zhou Wenqun said.

Evidence of that bullishness is in foreign net inflows into Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect scheme, which hit a record-high daily average of $413 million during the first three weeks of 2022, according to Morgan Stanley.

Flows were strong in 2021, with a record $67 billion invested through the Connect channel in onshore equities. But the mainland blue-chip index lost 5.2%, in contrast to a near 27% rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and double-digit gains in most European indices.

Bond investors, too, are drawn toward China, against the backdrop of a widening Sino-U.S. monetary policy divergence.

Bond markets typically perform badly in a rate hike cycle, but in China, "we see that the monetary policy easing cycle is only at the start," said Paula Chan, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management, who expects more rate cuts.

China's "inflation concern is not as alarming as in other countries", and its bonds are a good hedge, she said.

Robust foreign inflows have helped push the Chinese yuan to its highest level against the dollar in nearly four years this week, despite a slew of cuts in key interest rates to support the economy.

In contrast, foreign money inflows into emerging markets outside China has "come to an abrupt standstill", the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.

In December, emerging markets (EM) outside China suffered an outflow of $9.6 billion, compared with an inflow of $10.1 billion for China. Chinese equities saw an inflow of $12.5 billion, contributing to most of the EM inflows.

For non-China EM，"we believe that the outlook is worsened by the Omicron variant and expectations of a stronger dollar and higher U.S. interest rates," IIF said, in its latest capital flows tracker report. "Markets see China rebounding more quickly than other EMs."

Foreign buying at the start of the year was concentrated in banking, materials and capital goods sectors, according to Morgan Stanley, which noted top stocks included China Merchants Bank, NARI Technology and Ping An Insurance Group.

UBS Securities said both foreign investors and domestic mutual funds had allocated to what they deem are hot themes, such as new energy and manufacturing.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bear Market Looms for China’s Equity Benchmark During Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index teetered on the edge of a bear market as the nation’s state media called for investors to hold their nerves in a global selloff. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With D

  • SF supervisors vote to extend eviction warning for tenants

    A San Francisco mother is facing eviction after falling behind in rent due to her eye surgery, and her 7-year-old daughter is afraid they'll end up homeless next week. To give renters like Mercedes more time to prevent losing their homes, the board of supervisors voted to give a longer warning period to renters.

  • Wells Fargo Said to Eye Sale of $1 Billion Hong Kong Bank Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is considering a sale of its minority stake in a Hong Kong lender, as the U.S. bank continues to unload assets as part of a turnaround plan, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerbe

  • Hong Kong Isolation to Continue; German Cases Jump: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s zero-tolerance approach could keep the Asian financial hub cut off from most of the world until 2024, according to a draft report by the European Chamber of Commerce in the city.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stable

  • U.S. Futures Rise, Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed and Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders awaited a Federal Reserve decision that could buffet markets by shaping expectations for monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Sta

  • Aid groups press Taliban on gender equality

    Jan Egeland, who spoke to the media before taking part in Tuesday's (January 25) discussions, said it was unacceptable that their female staff in Afghanistan had to have a male relative accompanying them when meeting those they were helping."That is detrimental to our work," he said.Egeland said his main message to the Taliban was that some of the promises they had made not been fulfilled in some of the country's provinces.The Taliban delegation, led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, will not be granted meetings with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt or other cabinet-level ministers, but with Foreign Ministry officials and they may meet with a junior minister.

  • House Unveils China, Chips Bill, Paving Way for Senate Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The House of Representatives unveiled its legislation to bolster U.S. research and development to better compete with China and aid the domestic semiconductor industry, in a bid to negotiate a final bill this year with the Senate.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks claw back losses to close out volatile day: Nasdaq ends 0.6% higher after shedding 4.9% at session lows

    Stocks renewed declines Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • Inflationary sentiment spikes to record high among Yelp reviewers: report

    Customer reviews on Yelp reporting higher prices on goods and services surged to a record, pointing to an elevated number of consumers that feel the strain of rising inflation in their interactions with local businesses.

  • Sarah Palin's positive COVID test clouds start of NY Times defamation trial

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, has tested positive for the coronavirus, as she had been set to begin a defamation trial against The New York Times on Monday. Palin's positive test was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan, who is presiding over the case. "She is of course unvaccinated," the judge said, referring to Palin.

  • Shadowy Firms Buy More Land; Investors Meet: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance firms owned by China’s local governments have become massive buyers of land for real estate development, filling a void left by developers and exacerbating risks for the $8.4 trillion sector. China Evergrande Group is holding a conference call with investors Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back F

  • One of Biggest-Ever Tech Funds Wins Backing of UAE Royal’s Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A United Arab Emirates investment firm linked to an influential member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family has emerged as a backer of one of the largest funds in venture capital history, joining forces with New York-based Alpha Wave to deploy $10 billion with a focus on India.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong

  • Euro on defensive as traders fret over Ukraine tension, hawkish Fed

    Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine while Moscow said it was watching with great concern after 8,500 U.S. troops were put on alert to deploy to Europe in the event of an escalation. Meanwhile, the Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later in the global day, with market players anxiously awaiting further clues on the timing and pace of interest rate hikes, as well as how the central bank will go about slimming down its almost $9 trillion balance sheet, a process dubbed quantitative tightening (QT). From the Fed, "any hints around the starting point for QT or 'sooner' and 'faster' on hikes could be market-moving," but "we don't expect definitive signals, unfortunately, and the result could be mixed messages," they wrote.

  • Banks Prepare $14 Billion of Bonds and Loans for Citrix LBO Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenders including Bank of America Corp. are putting together a financing package that could lead to around $14 billion of bonds and loans to fund a potential buyout of software-maker Citrix Systems Inc., in what would be one of the largest private equity deals in over a decade.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Te

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

    Lockheed Martin's (LMT) fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. Net Sales increase 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

  • Trial begins in accuser's defamation case against Roy Moore

    A jury was selected Monday in the defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who had accused failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her when she was 14. Leigh Corfman said Moore defamed her and made false statements as he denied her accusations during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. The sexual misconduct allegations helped derail Moore's hopes of winning the election.

  • Peter Dinklage pushes back on Disney remake of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

    Peter Dinklage is pushing back on Disney studios for filming a live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

  • Algonquin Power Weighs Using Derivatives to Hedge Rate Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a Canadian electricity firm expanding in the U.S., is considering using derivatives to hedge the risk that rising interest rates bring to its funding costs.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox I

  • Asian shares cautiously higher as investors await Fed policy update

    Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed's meeting late in the day and any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy. Concerns that the Fed's expected interest rate hikes could hammer Asia's equities markets have dragged on the regional benchmark, though moves elsewhere have been even more dramatic. The Fed is due to update its policy plan later on Wednesday, likely fleshing out timing for expected rate hikes and shrinking its massive balance sheet.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders