Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
David Randall
·3 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Expectations of rising interest rates are bolstering the shares of regional banks, as a tumble in technology stocks pushes investors to search for assets that could thrive amid higher yields and tighter Federal Reserve policy.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF was up 2% year-to-date on Friday afternoon, compared to a 6.6% decline for the S&P 500. Gains in some individual bank stocks have been even more eye-catching: Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc are up 8.4% for the year to date, while shares of KeyCorp are up nearly 9%.

Regional banks make a hefty chunk of their revenues from net interest margins, boosting their appeal as investors increasingly expect the Fed to hike interest rates more aggressively this year to control inflation. The central bank meets next week and is expected to raise interest rates as soon as March. [L4N2TZ0GW][L4N2TQ2J1]

Treasury yields have risen in anticipation of tighter policy, with those on the benchmark 10-year Treasury up 40 basis points from recent lows.

At the same time, some investors expect the expanding U.S. economy and reduced fiscal stimulus to boost loan growth, helping regional banks post full-year 2021 earnings growth of 70.1%, the seventh-fastest among the 126 subsectors in the S&P 500, according to Goldman Sachs.

"If you want to play the yield curve steepening, then the best way to do that is through regional banks," said Moustapha Mounah, assistant portfolio manager at James Investment, who has been increasing his stake in companies such as SVB Financial Group.

Though investors expect regional banks broadly to benefit from rate increases, the pace at which the Fed tightens monetary policy could be key. A too-steep trajectory of rate increases may hurt economic growth and eventually weigh on bank earnings, Mounah said, though such an outcome is not his base forecast.

Fed funds futures traders are fully pricing in a 25 basis point hike in March, in addition to three more rate increases by year-end.

In addition to next week’s Fed meeting which concludes on Wednesday, investors await earnings from Zions Bancorp, which is expected to release its latest quarterly results Monday, followed by First Bancorp on Tuesday and United Bankshares Inc and Merchants Bancorp on Wednesday.

The pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes will directly affect revenues in the sector, said Gary Tenner, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. Tenner recently added two more expected rate hikes of 25 basis points to his valuation models for regional banks, bringing his total to four through the end of 2023, he said.

"The impact of higher interest rates is potentially more positive for estimates and returns for regional banks" than so-called universal banks, which also have income from investment banking, he said. Banks in the S&P 500 are up 0.4% so far in 2022.

Besides a too-quick pace of rate hikes, regional bank shares could suffer if a stock selloff that has already pushed the Nasdaq into correction territory accelerates further, raising expectations that the Fed will raise rates at a slower pace to avoid destabilizing markets. [L1N2TZ2JG]

"There's still this debate in the share price about how much the Fed is going to raise and how fast. If the Fed backpedals then the rally we've been seeing here may slow," said Steve Comery, a research analyst at GAMCO Investors. [L1N2TZ2JG]

Brady Gailey, managing director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, believes even two or three rate hikes would be enough for the sector to post above-market earnings growth as loan growth accelerates. He upgraded the regional bank sector to overweight in September.

"They are set to be a big beneficiary of higher rates, but there are other fundamentals that the sector has going for it, too," he said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The bullish work-from-home stock trend has ended, according to the ‘death cross’ in the WFH ETF

    Steep declines in the shares of Netflix Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. this week highlighted how far many former pandemic beneficiaries have fallen in recent months, even as COVID-19-related hospitalizations keep rising to daily records and daily deaths top 2,000.

  • Johnson & Johnson’s got a new CEO and a plan to split the company in two. Here’s what else to expect out of J&J’s earnings

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been viewed as a bellwether stock for other health care companies, given its early slot in the earnings calendar and a business model that spans everything from hip implants to rheumatoid arthritis drugs and Band-Aids. Next Tuesday, when the company is set to reveal its fourth-quarter performance, investors will also be paying attention to what Joaquin Duato, a longtime J&J exec who became CEO earlier this month, has to say about the direction of the company. Duato replaces Alex Gorsky, who started his career as a J&J sales rep before being named CEO in 2012.

  • Argentina Bonds Slump Below 30 Cents on Doubts Over IMF Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine bonds are testing new lows as concern grows that the government will struggle to reach a refinancing deal with the International Monetary Fund before large payments come due in March.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Late-Day Slide in Stocks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sue

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Boost Physical Presence With Clothing Store

    Amazon (AMZN) plans to open Amazon Style, its first physical clothing store, later this year to bolster its retail efforts.

  • Wall Street: $100 Oil Might Just Be the Beginning

    Both Morgan Stanley and Bank of America analysts are getting even more bullish on the outlook for crude.

  • Weekend reads: Is this the end of the bull market for stocks?

    The Federal Reserve is reversing course to fight inflation, but interest rates remain low, which means bond prices remain high. Meanwhile, stock valuations are high relative to earnings, in part because so much new money has flowed in during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the In One Chart series, William Watts explains what tends to happen to the S&P 500 when interest rates rise rapidly.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • Google Splurges on 30% Lobbying Boost Amid Rising D.C. Hostility

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google escalated its spending on Washington lobbyists last year as the technology behemoth fought antitrust scrutiny from both federal enforcers and new legislation that would change the way some of its most popular products work together. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Late-Day Slide in Stocks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCrypto Selloff Pu

  • Stocks Declines Deepen as Investors Cut Risk

    Investors are contending with the prospect of higher interest rates and disappointing reports from Netflix and Peloton.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings Beat, User Growth Misses Estimates

    Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.28 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2021, missing its expectation of 8.5 million additions, thus reflecting growing competition.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Leads Late-Day Slide in Stocks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin t

  • Should You Buy Starbucks (SBUX) Ahead of Earnings?

    Starbucks (SBUX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX) closed at $95.72, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day.

  • Wall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors

    A rebound on Wall Street fizzled on Thursday as investors lost conviction that an early rally had legs, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1% and crude oil prices hitting fresh seven-year highs to rekindled fears of inflation and higher interest rates. Concern that the Federal Reserve will aggressively move to raise rates this year is taking a toll on the market. Investors are anxiously awaiting the U.S. central bank's policy meeting next week for new details on how it will tackle inflation.

  • Inflation: Seven reasons the cost of living is going up around the world

    Global inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest since 2008. Here are seven reasons why.

  • Single stock options worth $1.2 trillion set to expire - Options Solutions

    Single stock options totaling about $1.28 trillion were set to expire on Friday, potentially driving sharp market movements as Wall Street rounds out a turbulent week, analysts at Options Solutions said. The options expiration represents nearly 40% of the total open interest on a notional basis, according to the Chicago-based investment adviser. The main U.S. stock indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday as a rally evaporated late in the session with investors contemplating whether equities were bargains after Nasdaq fell into correction territory this week.

  • Why 2022 appears ‘a perfect negative storm’ for tech stocks, according to Deutsche Bank

    Technology stocks have struggled as the Federal Reserve aims to end its emergency accommodation extending back to the COVID-19 crisis of 2020, in a hawkish pivot toward tightening its monetary policy, according to a Deutsche Bank note.

  • Fed Seen Signaling March Rate Rise and Assets Runoff Soon After

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will signal next week they’ll raise interest rates in March for the first time in more than three years and shrink their balance sheet soon after, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Pare Drop in Choppy Session; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertA majorit

  • U.S. lawmakers call Tesla expansion in Xinjiang 'misguided'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The chairmen of two congressional panels on oversight and trade on Thursday assailed Tesla's expansion in China's far-western Xinjiang region, where detention camps have drawn heavy criticism, and asked the electric car maker about its Chinese product sourcing. "Your misguided expansion into the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region sets a poor example and further empowers the (Chinese government)," Democrats Bill Pascrell and Earl Blumenauer, who head two House of Representatives Ways and Means subcommittees, wrote in a joint letter to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • Pelosi: More needs to be done after Biden's year

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated President Joe Biden's first year in office saying, "we have made great progress in this year," but added that "much more needs to be done" as most Americans give the president a low approval rating. (Jan. 20)