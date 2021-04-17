Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

Jared Blikre
·3 min read

"Sell in May and go away," advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending the strategy with a twist.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Jay Woods, chief market strategist at DriveWealth Institutional, recalled May 2020, when stocks were only beginning their meteoric rise. "'Sell in May and go away' was an expression I actually joked about last year — like, where are we gonna go?" 

This year, he's recommending investors get out and enjoy the reopening economies of the world — especially as many investors are sitting on nice gains for the year and can afford it. But, he's definitely not advising investors to sell everything — just play a little defense if necessary and enjoy the fresh air.

"[T]his year, people are ready to go away. I can't wait. I'm one day away from my first shot," said Woods, referring to the COVID-19 vaccine. "And May seems to be the time where people will actually — maybe — take advantage of these gains." 

Seasonality in markets explained

The full axiom was originally, "Sell in May and go away, and come on back on St. Leger’s Day.” It has its roots in the City of London. Financial professionals would go on holiday in May for approximately four months to escape the summer heat and return for the St. Leger derby in mid-September. Traders and bankers in the U.S. appropriated the aphorism over the years and condensed it to its current form.

Many traders still leave their desks for the summer. Volume dries up, liquidity tends to wane, and the bearish summer tendencies become a self-fulfilling prophesy — to an extent. The likelihood of markets to follow predictable patterns based on the calendar is called seasonality — accounting for up to one-third of a market's price movement.

While a powerful indicator at times, there can easily be overriding factors. Entire books and websites are dedicated to the study, such as The Stock Trader's Almanac, which has been published since 1967. The author, Jeff Hirsch, has combined seasonality with other technical indicators to produce a robust trading strategy over time.

On alert for a pause

Woods takes account of the current year-to-date gains for the indices and sees the potential for some cooling off. 

"We could see a pause in this market. It seems too obvious, but right now seeing where we've gone and how strong this rally has been — a pause would be fine. And you throw in the seasonality factor where April is the second strongest month over the last 20 years. Now we're coming into that slowdown. We didn't see it last summer, which was great. But this summer, rationale would dictate that we're gonna go away," said Jay.

Seasonality patterns also work over longer time frames. Callie Cox, senior investment strategist at Ally Invest, separately broke down what happens in year two of a fledgling bull market for Yahoo Finance.

"[I]t's typical for the bull market to lose a little bit of steam going into year two. And that's going back to the low expectations, high growth kind of thing. Expectations start rising and make it harder for the market to... beat everybody's expectations. And that leaves a greater chance for disappointment. And to be clear, again, we're not calling for doom and gloom. We just think the market is due for a breather up in the next quarter or two," said Cox.

Asked about what measures an investor might take to button up their investments as we head into the summer months, Woods highlights the importance of a diversified portfolio, adding, "With gains across the board, you may want to lighten up if that's your prerogative. But over the long term, these trends are phenomenal."

2021 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting
2021 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting

Jared Blikre is an anchor and reporter focused on the markets on Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him @SPYJared

Recommended Stories

  • Inclusive democracy is ‘good for the economy’: BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO

    In a new interview, BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO Catherine Keating affirmed the bank's support for inclusive democracy, describing broad access to the polls as "good for the economy."

  • Here's how legal weed will play out in America

    It’s quite likely national marijuana laws will be reformed sometime this year. Fortunes will be made and lost here no doubt. But more importantly, lives won’t be ruined over smoking something that through capricious historical precedents became verboten.

  • U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-annual foreign exchange report issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said it will commence "enhanced engagement" with Taiwan and continue such talks with Vietnam and Switzerland after the Trump administration labeled the latter two as currency manipulators in December.

  • Weekend reads: Just how crazy is the U.S. housing market right now?

    Michael Brush says investors shouldn’t be worried about a housing bubble. Jeffry Bartash shares an alarming statistic — you might find it hard to believe how much Americans are now paying for used cars. Coinbase priced its initial public offering at $250.

  • NIO and Other Chinese EV Stocks Had a Brutal Week. Here’s Why.

    One analyst has an idea about what’s behind this week’s downturn. Shares of (NIO) (ticker: NIO), (XPEV) (XPEV), and (LI) (LI), fell about 5%, 10%, and 15%, respectively, this week. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose more than 1% this past week.

  • These stocks are ‘cash cows’ that give you a better way to play the value sector

    A cash-flow approach is the best way to identify value stocks in the modern economy, says Sean O'Hara, president of Pacer ETFs.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Nasdaq Falls; These Warren Buffett Stocks Near Buy Points

    The Dow Jones was gaining even as the Nasdaq struggled. Cisco was among the top blue chips. A clutch of Warren Buffett stocks are nearing buy points.

  • 4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

    The total market value of the EV charging stocks amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV maker stocks combined.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Around $10 With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    The S&P 500 rose to another record high on Friday, and at least one strategist believes we’re at the start of a new bull market. Writing from LPL Financial, chief market strategist Ryan Detrick noted several market-historical points that indicate sustained gains are in the offing. Key among his points are the first quarter returns and the breadth of the current stock rally. On returns, Detrick highlights that the S&P 500 gained nearly 6% in Q1 – and that the 6% level has been an accurate indicator for near-term trends. “Since 1950, when the S&P 500 was up between 5% and 10% in the first quarter, the rest of the year gained another 12.4% on average and was higher 86.7% of the time," the strategist noted. The breadth of the gains may be a more important point, however. Detrick tells us that the current rally is attracting participation from a range of different market sectors – stocks are up nearly across the board, with 95% of the S&P 500 components pushing above their 200 day moving average in recent weeks. Detrick shows that this pattern was prevalent in December 2003 and September 2009 – and that those two months marked the start of years-long bull runs. So the key now, to thriving in the coming environment, is to find stocks that are primed for gains. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve found two stocks that fit a profile: they boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, trading prices around $10 per share, and best of all, they could bring massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about triple-digit upside potential here. F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) First up is F-star Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharma company with a focus on immune-oncology. The company’s pipeline features tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies, a proprietary technology which F-star believes will meet the challenges of immune-oncology therapies. According to the company, the antibodies are ‘designed to address multiple immune evasion pathways,’ thereby enhancing their effect over currently available therapies. F-star has a development pipeline featuring both proprietary and partnership programs. FS118, the most advanced drug candidate, has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, which showed positive results, with signs of clinical activity related to its novel mechanism of action. A proof-of-concept trial is now underway, with patients suffering from PD-1 resistant head and neck cancers. In addition, the European Patent Office in January of this year granted a patent on the FS118 molecule, with an expiry date in 2037. The next most advanced program, FS222, is described as a ‘potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and PD-L1.’ The drug candidate is starting a Phase 1 trial, with the first patient dosed this past January. The trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, and early signs of efficacy. The patient base will be adults, with a diagnosis of advanced malignancies. This past November, F-star went public on the NASDAQ through a SPAC merger. The merger was completed, and the FSTX ticker started trading, on November 23; since then, the stock has gained an impressive 151%. Describing the company as "a potential north star of bispecific antibody engineering," Oppenheimer’s 5-star analyst Hartaj Singh believes that there is plenty of upside left for FSTX. “We believe FSTX screens well among various bispecific antibody (BsAbs) platforms evolving rapidly in the past two years (our white paper), given the company platform's ability to leverage the three key features of BsAbs: conditionality/ crosslinking/clustering through its molecules' Fc-gamma receptor (FcγR) independent tetravalent binding and generate uncorrelated high-value oncology assets," Singh opined. The analyst, added, "In our opinion, FSTX's story has checked the boxes for: (1) a biomarker-driven targeted oncology approach identifying a patient population subset that allows accelerated approval; (2) enhanced risk/benefit profile with low immunogenicity/high-affinity target engagement/no hook effect/etc.; (3) unveiling novel target synergy unattainable by mAbs combination; and (4) experienced/execution-focused management." In line with his bullish view, Sing rates FSTX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $30 price target. His target implies a 200% one-year upside potential. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here) Singh is no outlier on this one. The four most recent reviews on F-star are to "buy," making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The shares are trading for $9.98, and their $33.5 average price target suggests a 235% upside for the year ahead. (See FSTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Veru (VERU) Veru, the next company we’re looking at, is another biopharma company with an oncology focus. The company is working on new medical treatments for prostate and breast cancer, two malignancies that have a high profile. Veru’s lead pipeline candidate, VERU-111, is under investigation as a treatment for both prostate cancer and breast cancer, and is even undergoing testing as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The drug candidate has started a Phase 2 clinical trial in the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer. The trial is fully enrolled and ongoing, and no severe adverse effects have been reported. Efficacy results include PSA declines along with objective, lasting tumor responses. The second application of VERU-111 is in the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and aggressive form of the disease that makes up some 15% of all breast cancer cases. TNBC patients could be candidates for treatment with VERU-111, and preclinical studies have shown that the drug candidate can significantly inhibit the proliferation, migration, metastases, and invasion of TNBC tumor cells that have developed resistance to taxane treatment. Veru will be meeting with the FDA during 1H21 to discuss trial designs for a Phase 2b clinical study of this medical avenue, to be commenced in 2H21. VERU-111 has also completed an expedited Phase 2 clinical study of its efficacy for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The FDA has agreed to advance the study to a Phase 3 trial, to confirm the risk/benefit analysis. Clinical results are expected to start coming in during 4Q21. Another drug the company had been developing for the treatment of breast cancer is enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor agonist, which could potentially treat AR+/HR+ breast cancers resistant to current endocrine therapy. The company plans to start a Phase 3 study for enobosarm in coming months, with data expected in 2H23. In addition, the company has submitted its NDA for tadalafil, a new drug for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia. The PDUFA date is expected in December 2021, and if approved, Veru will market the drug through third-party telemedicine partners. The company also has an FDA-approved product, FC2, a female, internal condom for the prevention of unintended pregnancies as well as disease prevention. During the fourth quarter, the company saw a 50% growth in prescription sales of FC2, with revenues climbing to $9.1 million from $6.1 million in 4Q20. The multi-applications have attracted attention from Jeffries analyst Chris Howerton, who rates VERU shares a Buy along with a $19 price target. This figure suggests 104% upside potential from the current share price of $9.32. (To watch Howerton’s track record, click here) “We like lead oncology programs, '111 for prostate cancer and enobasarm for breast cancer, which will enter Ph3 imminently, positive results from which could unlock cumulative, peak, unadjusted sales of >$3B. After recent strategy shift, non-core/legacy assets are expected to be divested, which could provide NT, non-dilutive capital," Howerton noted. The analyst continued, "We view other, non-core pipeline programs and business units, such as their female condom (FC2), as call options to our fundamental valuation. Historically, Veru was built as a prostate-focused company, w/ a supportive sexual health business to 'pay the bills.' As a result, there are idiosyncratic features of their pipeline that could provide incremental, near-to-medium term upside, but we do not see as material to long-term valuation." The rest of Wall Street echoes Howerton’s bullish play, as TipRanks analytics exhibit VERU as a Strong Buy. Out of 5 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, all 5 are bullish on the stock. With a return potential of ~154%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $23.60. (See VERU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow set fresh record highs amid strong earnings, economic data

    Stocks traded higher Friday in another record-setting day on Wall Street, with a batch of stronger-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings results helping fuel a risk rally.

  • Coinbase Misses Out on Dogecoin Listing as Meme Token Rallies 6,000%+ on Binance

    Coinbase is known for its expensive trading fees yet it's still not listing doge, one of the most traded tokens.

  • 3 Things to Know About Procter & Gamble's New Dividend

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is feeling flush with cash. Let's look at a few of the reasons the dividend hike is worth investors' attention. P&G has been beating industry peers throughout the pandemic, with sales growth and profit margins consistently outpacing companies like Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB), which most directly competes with P&G in the diapers niche.

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • The US is readying sanctions against Russia over the SolarWinds cyber attack. Here's a simple explanation of how the massive hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-day contract on Friday.

  • Russia to expel Ukrainian diplomat as tensions simmer

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia accused a Ukrainian diplomat on Saturday of trying to obtain classified information and ordered him to leave the country by April 22, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the two neighbours. Russia's FSB security service earlier said Oleksandr Sosoniuk was taken into custody when he tried to access the information from Russian law enforcement databases during a meeting with a Russian citizen. Ukraine's foreign ministry, describing the arrest as a provocation, said Sosoniuk was held for several hours, before returning to the country's consulate in St Petersburg.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.