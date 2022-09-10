Investors Shouldn't Overlook Cavco Industries' (NASDAQ:CVCO) Impressive Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cavco Industries' (NASDAQ:CVCO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cavco Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$247m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$305m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Cavco Industries has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cavco Industries

roce

In the above chart we have measured Cavco Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cavco Industries here for free.

What Can We Tell From Cavco Industries' ROCE Trend?

Cavco Industries is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 88%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cavco Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Cavco Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 65% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Cavco Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here