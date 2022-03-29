Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Codan (ASX:CDA)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Codan (ASX:CDA), we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Codan:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = AU$148m ÷ (AU$547m - AU$114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Codan has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Codan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Codan.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Codan's returns on capital. The company has employed 153% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 34%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In short, we'd argue Codan has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 311% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Codan (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

