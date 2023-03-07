Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for United Parcel Service:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$14b ÷ (US$71b - US$18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, United Parcel Service has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured United Parcel Service's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From United Parcel Service's ROCE Trend?

United Parcel Service deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 26% and the business has deployed 62% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If United Parcel Service can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On United Parcel Service's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that United Parcel Service has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with United Parcel Service (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

