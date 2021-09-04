Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI)

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Donaldson Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$385m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$607m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Donaldson Company has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 9.6%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Donaldson Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Donaldson Company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Donaldson Company deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 44% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 21%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Donaldson Company's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Donaldson Company has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 84% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you want to continue researching Donaldson Company, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

